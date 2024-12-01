Left Menu

Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests

Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pledges stern action against PTI miscreants responsible for injuring security personnel during recent protests. Following a violent clash in Islamabad, Nawaz visits injured officers, expressing condemnation and commitment to justice. Pakistan's government launches task force and new measures to handle unrest effectively.

Updated: 01-12-2024 13:22 IST
Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a firm stand following recent violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad, assuring that those responsible for injuring security personnel will face justice and rigorous punishment. Her comments were made during a visit to the Combined Military Hospital where she assessed the condition of injured Rangers and police officers.

Nawaz personally met with all injured personnel, offering condolences and wishing for their swift recovery. The officers described the protest's violence, noting multiple injuries, including fractures and head wounds. Reports of PTI protesters firing at close range were shared, highlighting the severity of the confrontation.

Condemning the violence, Nawaz labeled PTI as a disruptive entity opposing national progress. She emphasized the valor of Pakistani security forces, stating that attacks on state institutions and personnel are deplorable. The federal and Punjab governments stand committed to supporting the injured law enforcers.

The protests, demanding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release, escalated violently, resulting in six fatalities, including four security personnel. Clashes in Islamabad's D-Chowk were intensified by tear gas, escalating tensions between PTI supporters and law enforcement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the protest violence, leading to an announcement of a dedicated task force to pursue perpetrators. This task force, chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, includes high-ranking officials and aims to address the violence's aftermath effectively. Plans for a Federal Riot-Control Force and a Federal Forensic Lab were also announced to tackle such unrest with international standards and advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

