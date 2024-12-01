Pakistan's Security Forces Accused of Clampdown as PTI Protests Escalate

Pakistan's Home Ministry has defended its response to a controversial PTI protest in Islamabad that defied a court order. Security forces managed the situation without live ammunition, despite the party's encroachment into the Red Zone, leading to confrontations and a criticism-laden retreat.

Imran Khan's PTI demanded electoral mandate restoration, releasing detained members, and reversing legislation they deemed dictatorial. Ignoring the Islamabad High Court's ban and proposed alternatives, PTI marched towards the Red Zone, resulting in clashes with security forces and eventual withdrawal.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended security efforts amidst PTI's allegations of bloodshed. Amnesty International labeled the crackdown as brutal, while jailed PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Qureshi, called for reconciliation. The government discredited reports of casualties as propaganda and condemned foreign involvement in the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)