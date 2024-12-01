Left Menu

Pakistan's Security Forces Accused of Clampdown as PTI Protests Escalate

Amid tensions in Islamabad, the PTI protest against alleged electoral injustices met with security pushback, leading to accusations of violence and misinformation. Government claims of legal adherence contrast with PTI's defiance and purported casualty exaggerations amidst a politically charged atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:42 IST
Pakistan's Security Forces Accused of Clampdown as PTI Protests Escalate
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters (Photo: X/ @PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Home Ministry has defended its response to a controversial PTI protest in Islamabad that defied a court order. Security forces managed the situation without live ammunition, despite the party's encroachment into the Red Zone, leading to confrontations and a criticism-laden retreat.

Imran Khan's PTI demanded electoral mandate restoration, releasing detained members, and reversing legislation they deemed dictatorial. Ignoring the Islamabad High Court's ban and proposed alternatives, PTI marched towards the Red Zone, resulting in clashes with security forces and eventual withdrawal.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended security efforts amidst PTI's allegations of bloodshed. Amnesty International labeled the crackdown as brutal, while jailed PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Qureshi, called for reconciliation. The government discredited reports of casualties as propaganda and condemned foreign involvement in the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024