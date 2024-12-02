Pakistani Minister Denounces Protestors Amidst Escalating Political Tensions

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has leveled serious accusations against Murad Saeed from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming his involvement in orchestrating protests that aimed to disrupt Islamabad's peace. During a press conference reported by Geo News, Tarar alleged that Saeed was hiding with armed Afghan nationals, posing a significant threat during the November 24 demonstrations.

Emerging narratives from the protests have been deemed false by Tarar, suggesting they are strategically fabricated to conceal failures. He condemned the participation of trained criminals and Afghan nationals known for weapon use, advocates for transparency about these illicit activities, and questions the strategic timing coinciding with a foreign dignitary's visit.

Despite accusations of security force shootings during the protests, both Tarar and Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha dismissed these claims as part of a false narrative. They emphasized law enforcement's restraint, noting no firearm-related fatalities. Tarar advocated for a Federal Investigation Agency task force to probe false information, underscoring the broader political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)