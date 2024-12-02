Imran Khan's Health Confirmed Stable Amidst Jail Rumors, Political Tensions Simmer
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan affirms former Prime Minister Imran Khan's good health, dispelling rumors of deterioration while in Adiala Jail. Ensuring full access to Khan, the PTI political committee urges transparency over his condition, amidst political tensions and his remand by an anti-terrorism court.
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has put to rest rumors concerning the health of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. During a press briefing after visiting Khan at Adiala Jail, he assured the public that Khan remains in good health, countering reports of his declining condition. According to ARY News, Khan is "fit and sound," and any gossip about his health is "baseless."
The meeting also touched upon the recent crackdown on PTI supporters at D-Chowk. Khan expressed gratitude to the citizens who joined the protest and directed PTI lawmakers to raise the issue in Parliament. Jail sources confirm Khan's well-being, with medical reports showing normal blood pressure and sugar levels, as well as a routine exercise regimen.
Amid recent health speculations, the PTI political committee has demanded unhindered access to Khan, increasing scrutiny of his situation. On Monday, an anti-terrorism court placed Khan on a 14-day judicial remand over charges related to the New Town police station. As Khan faces legal battles in several cases, calls for transparency and access continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
