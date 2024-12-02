Bolt's UAE Launch: A New Era in E-Hailing on Eid Al Etihad

Dubai [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): In a significant move marking the connfluence of technology and tradition, Bolt, a notable name in the global ride-hailing industry, launched its operations in the UAE today. The timing of the launch is symbolic, coinciding with the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, underlining the UAE's enduring commitment to advancement and modernity.

This launch is a testament to Bolt's alignment with UAE's national vision for progress, specifically in the transport sector. The ride-hailing service aims to transform 80% of taxi journeys into e-hailing experiences, according to government directives. With its intuitive app, Bolt promises an effortless experience for users to book, track, and pay for rides via their smartphones.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, welcomed Bolt's arrival, emphasizing the timely addition of a new transport mode to meet the burgeoning demand. 'Bolt adds a valuable mobility option to our community,' he stated, 'The platform integrates a diverse range of transport solutions, preparing to expand further with taxis, and exploring new avenues across the UAE.'

Eduard Suchanek, Regional Manager for Middle East and North Africa, remarked on the strategic importance of launching on Eid Al Etihad, highlighting the expansion as another key milestone following successful market entries in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Dubai's global connectivity enhances Bolt's ability to meet growing demand, heralding a new chapter in sustainable mobility.

