India to Strengthen Ties with Bangladesh Amid Growing Diplomatic Concerns
India expresses intent to engage with Bangladesh's Interim Government amidst security concerns, following a security breach at the Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Both nations emphasize positive bilateral relations and mutual aspirations for security and development. Security measures for diplomatic missions are being heightened by both countries.
India has announced its readiness to engage with Bangladesh's Interim Government to address mutual concerns, Indian envoy Pranay Verma confirmed on Tuesday. This follows a security incident at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, prompting increased diplomatic security measures.
After meeting Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah, Verma emphasized India's dedication to a broad, multifaceted relationship with Bangladesh. Despite recent tensions, Verma highlighted significant progress in trade and energy cooperation, aiming for ongoing positive developments.
Bangladesh has issued a protest note, marking concerns but affirming cooperative intentions. Both nations are bolstering security at diplomatic missions, with the incident in Agartala described by Indian officials as 'deeply regrettable', encouraging robust security on both sides.
