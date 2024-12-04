UAE Champions Global Humanitarian Initiatives in 2024

In 2024, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) solidified its role as a global leader in humanitarian outreach, commemorating its 53rd National Day by underscoring its commitment to international solidarity and cooperation.

Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has allocated AED360 billion (US$98 billion) in foreign aid, targeting poverty reduction, disaster relief, and the promotion of economic and social stability. The Erth Zayed Philanthropies, launched by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, signifies a national pledge to impact communities positively through sustainable development.

The UAE's philanthropic efforts extend globally, with remarkable contributions like the Mothers' Endowment campaign initiated by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and substantial commitments to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. The nation's aid also reached Lebanon, Sudan, and other affected areas, illustrating its unwavering dedication to global welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)