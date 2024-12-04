Left Menu

UAE Champions Global Humanitarian Initiatives in 2024

In 2024, the UAE reaffirmed its leadership in global humanitarian efforts, marking its dedication to solidarity and cooperation. The nation has expended significant funds on international aid, underscoring its commitment to alleviating poverty and fostering development, peace, and stability across diverse regions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:51 IST
UAE Champions Global Humanitarian Initiatives in 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In 2024, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) solidified its role as a global leader in humanitarian outreach, commemorating its 53rd National Day by underscoring its commitment to international solidarity and cooperation.

Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has allocated AED360 billion (US$98 billion) in foreign aid, targeting poverty reduction, disaster relief, and the promotion of economic and social stability. The Erth Zayed Philanthropies, launched by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, signifies a national pledge to impact communities positively through sustainable development.

The UAE's philanthropic efforts extend globally, with remarkable contributions like the Mothers' Endowment campaign initiated by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and substantial commitments to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. The nation's aid also reached Lebanon, Sudan, and other affected areas, illustrating its unwavering dedication to global welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024