Protest for Missing Student Intensifies at LUAWMS Uthal

Students at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences continue their protest, demanding the safe return of missing student Bayandur Baloch. The demonstration highlights ongoing enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with activists and family members joining to raise awareness and call for action against the alarming trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST
Students staging protest against the enforced disappearance of Bayandur Baloch (Image source /X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

At the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) in Uthal, Balochistan, a sit-in protest extended to its fifth day as students demanded the safe return of a missing peer, Bayandur Baloch. The demonstrators established a camp outside the university, rallying on Wednesday with full participation from Bayandur's family members who called for his immediate release.

The protest has gained traction, featuring a seminar aimed at raising public awareness about enforced disappearances within the province, reported by the Balochistan Post. Vocal support came from Gullzadi Baloch, an activist of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and Mahzeb Baloch, niece of enforced disappearance victim Rashid Hussain.

Protesters, in defiance of university demands to attend classes and exams, lament over Bayandur Baloch's alleged detention from Uthal Bazaar, while his friends have since been released. The unresolved mystery around his disappearance has sparked a pledge from students to sustain their protest until firm action is taken. Concurrently, the disturbing discovery of six bodies, including a young boy named Amanullah, heightens concerns over a growing crisis in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

