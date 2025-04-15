Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Balochistan Amid Controversial Arrests and Protests

The Balochistan High Court dismissed a petition for the release of Mahrang Baloch, driving the petitioner to seek further action from the home department. Tensions between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the provincial government heightened as protests erupted following the arrest of Mahrang and other activists under controversial charges.

  • Pakistan

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has dismissed a petition requesting the release of Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by Dawn. The court advised the petitioner to address the home department to seek further clarification on the detention's legality under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

On Thursday, the BHC considered another petition filed by Nadia Baloch, Mahrang's sister, challenging the arrest of Mahrang and other activists under the same ordinance. Advocate Imran Baloch expressed the group's need for transparency in the court, stressing the legal right to know the details surrounding Mahrang's detention.

The tension dates back to March 21, following a BYC sit-in protest that police dispersed using tear gas and water cannons, citing alleged enforced disappearances of Baloch activists. In the aftermath, the arrest of Mahrang Baloch on terrorism-related charges sparked further protests, with widespread strikes and rallies continuing across Balochistan despite police efforts to curb them.

