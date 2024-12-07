Civil Rights Coalition in PoK Plans Intense Marches Amid Government Standoff

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) announced plans for a regional protest involving long marches to entry points in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These marches, scheduled for Saturday, come after negotiations with the government broke down, leaving tensions high.

Despite the partial strike on Friday, public transport came to a halt, and many businesses closed their doors. After addressing supporters in Muzaffarabad, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir declared that protests would span from Muzaffarabad to Brarkot, and across several points in the region, as reported by Dawn.

The government has been accused by Mir of stubbornness over detained activists and controversial legislation. PoK Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed called this stance inflexible and urged the coalition to prevent public inconvenience. Meanwhile, Bagh leaders have dismissed the unrest as influenced by external agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)