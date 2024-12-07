Mariam Ali Karim Triumphs at Fatima bint Mubarak Cup

In a stunning display of endurance and skill, jockey Mariam Ali Karim emerged victorious at the Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners, held at the prestigious Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The race, organized in collaboration with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), saw a competitive field of 121 riders vying for the title in the Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100km race.

Mariam Ali Karim, riding Goldica Folley from Al Kamda Endurance Stables, clinched the win with a remarkable time of 3:23:01 hours, maintaining her winning streak and securing Al Kamda Stables their fourth consecutive win at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)