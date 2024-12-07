Mariam Ali Karim Triumphs at Fatima bint Mubarak Cup
Jockey Mariam Ali Karim secured a consecutive victory at the Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, leading Al Kamda Endurance Stables to their fourth win. Competing against 121 riders, she completed the 100km race in the Emirates International Endurance Village in 3:23:01 hours, achieving an average speed of 29.55 km/h.
In a stunning display of endurance and skill, jockey Mariam Ali Karim emerged victorious at the Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners, held at the prestigious Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
The race, organized in collaboration with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), saw a competitive field of 121 riders vying for the title in the Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100km race.
Mariam Ali Karim, riding Goldica Folley from Al Kamda Endurance Stables, clinched the win with a remarkable time of 3:23:01 hours, maintaining her winning streak and securing Al Kamda Stables their fourth consecutive win at the event.
