Waiel Awwad: US Deeply Entangled in Middle East Conflicts

Middle East expert Waiel Awwad, countering President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that the US is uninvolved in Syria, accused America of deep foreign intervention in the region. He criticized US policies for destabilizing Syria and neighboring countries, attributing much regional turmoil to Washington’s historical and ongoing actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:15 IST
West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Middle East strategist Waiel Awwad has accused the United States of being deeply involved in conflicts across West Asia, contradicting President-elect Donald Trump's assertion that the US should disengage from Syria. According to Awwad, America has played a significant role in destabilizing Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon through its foreign intervention policies.

Discussing past US actions, Awwad argued, "The American policy of regime change by force has wreaked havoc in the region, creating groups like ISIS and reviving Al-Qaeda." He criticized former President Barack Obama's push for democracy in the Arab world as ultimately destructive, claiming it contributed to the Arab Spring's turmoil.

Awwad further highlighted that the civil unrest in Syria since 2011 was not a traditional civil war but followed peaceful protests corrupted by Islamist forces. The strategist also pointed to how international players, including the US, Turkey, and Israel, have backed rebel forces, exacerbating economic stresses and governance issues within Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

