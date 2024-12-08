Quetta Residents Protest Gas Shortages Amid Freezing Temperatures

Demonstrations erupted in Quetta as residents rallied against persistent gas shortages exacerbating their struggle amid freezing winter conditions. The protests mirrored actions in Mastung, where similar grievances led locals to obstruct the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, underscoring the extent of frustration over sporadic gas and electricity access.

Frequent demonstrations across Balochistan spotlight a deep-seated resentment towards a government accused of neglecting basic service provisions. Protesters decry inflated utility costs without commensurate service delivery, experiencing a regression to 'stone-age conditions' amidst inadequate gas, water, and electricity supplies.

The critique of Balochistan's administration extends beyond resource deprivation to encompass failures in health, education, and infrastructure, fueling poverty and high unemployment. Further compounding these woes is the exploitation of local resources by Pakistan and escalating Chinese influence through ventures like CPEC, amplifying human rights violations and systemic discrimination against the Baloch people.

(With inputs from agencies.)