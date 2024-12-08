Left Menu

Quetta Residents Protest Gas Shortages Amid Freezing Temperatures

Residents in Quetta, Balochistan, are protesting gas shortages during harsh winter conditions, following earlier demonstrations in Mastung. Citizens are frustrated with extended load-shedding and essential service neglect, highlighting broader issues of inadequate infrastructure and economic exploitation, worsened by international projects like CPEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:04 IST
Quetta Residents Protest Gas Shortages Amid Freezing Temperatures
Residents of Quetta hold protest against gas shortage (Image Credit: @TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Demonstrations erupted in Quetta as residents rallied against persistent gas shortages exacerbating their struggle amid freezing winter conditions. The protests mirrored actions in Mastung, where similar grievances led locals to obstruct the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, underscoring the extent of frustration over sporadic gas and electricity access.

Frequent demonstrations across Balochistan spotlight a deep-seated resentment towards a government accused of neglecting basic service provisions. Protesters decry inflated utility costs without commensurate service delivery, experiencing a regression to 'stone-age conditions' amidst inadequate gas, water, and electricity supplies.

The critique of Balochistan's administration extends beyond resource deprivation to encompass failures in health, education, and infrastructure, fueling poverty and high unemployment. Further compounding these woes is the exploitation of local resources by Pakistan and escalating Chinese influence through ventures like CPEC, amplifying human rights violations and systemic discrimination against the Baloch people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024