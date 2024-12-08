Tensions Rise Amidst Protests and Attacks in Bangladesh
Thousands from Bangladesh Nationalists Party marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka protesting attacks on the Assistant High Commission in Agartala. The protest marked rising tensions as incidents of arson and attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh, prompting security measures at diplomatic premises both in India and Bangladesh.
Tensions escalated in Dhaka on Sunday as thousands of supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) marched towards the Indian High Commission. The demonstration was a protest against recent attacks on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Organized by BNP's student, youth, and volunteer wings, the protest saw participants carrying placards with slogans condemning the attacks.
The protesters gathered at BNP's headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area and marched for six kilometers before encountering police barricades in Rampura. Despite being blocked, a delegation proceeded to the Indian High Commission to submit a memorandum. The protest follows India enhancing security at its Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi after the intrusion incident in Agartala.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh grapples with rising tensions and reports of attacks on minorities, including the alleged arson of a Hindu temple on the outskirts of Dhaka. These incidents contribute to the growing unrest, with the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges igniting further protests. India has expressed concern over these developments, urging Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights and freedoms.
