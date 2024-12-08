Tensions Rise Amidst Protests and Attacks in Bangladesh

Tensions escalated in Dhaka on Sunday as thousands of supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) marched towards the Indian High Commission. The demonstration was a protest against recent attacks on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Organized by BNP's student, youth, and volunteer wings, the protest saw participants carrying placards with slogans condemning the attacks.

The protesters gathered at BNP's headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area and marched for six kilometers before encountering police barricades in Rampura. Despite being blocked, a delegation proceeded to the Indian High Commission to submit a memorandum. The protest follows India enhancing security at its Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi after the intrusion incident in Agartala.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh grapples with rising tensions and reports of attacks on minorities, including the alleged arson of a Hindu temple on the outskirts of Dhaka. These incidents contribute to the growing unrest, with the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges igniting further protests. India has expressed concern over these developments, urging Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights and freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)