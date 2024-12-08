Bashar al-Assad Flees Damascus: Global Reactions and Call for Ceasefire

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to an undisclosed location, marking the end of his over two-decade-long control. Reports indicate that rebels took control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison and declared Damascus free of Assad's regime.

Reacting to the developments, US President-elect Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to protect Assad, attributing Russia's lack of interest in Syria to its heavy losses in Ukraine. Trump urged for an immediate ceasefire, warning of escalations if conflicts continue unchecked.

Meanwhile, international powers including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey expressed their backing for the cessation of hostilities to initiate political dialogue. Russia, facing economic challenges and ongoing battles in Ukraine, advised its citizens to exit Syria via available commercial flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)