Uniting Faith: Israeli President Engages with Arab Community Leaders to Foster Peace

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with Arab religious and social leaders to strengthen coexistence and dialogue. Emphasizing tolerance, these leaders play pivotal roles in reducing violence and promoting harmony across Israeli society. President Herzog expressed deep respect and called for public understanding and support of their influential roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:56 IST
In a significant move aimed at fostering peace and understanding, Israeli President Isaac Herzog convened with imams and influential Arab community leaders in Tel Aviv. This meeting sought to strengthen the bonds of coexistence among Israel's diverse religious and ethnic communities.

During the gathering, President Herzog acknowledged the pivotal roles these leaders play in mediating conflicts and promoting harmony across Israeli society. 'I am a man of faith, and I sincerely believe in God,' Herzog stated, expressing his profound respect for the religious leaders' contributions. He emphasized the importance of public awareness and support for their efforts.

Highlighting the grave issue of violence within communities, Herzog called for national solidarity to aid these leaders in their mission. He underscored the need to counter misconceptions about imams and to bolster their role as peacebuilders in a shared society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

