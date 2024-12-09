Left Menu

Enforced Disappearances Persist as Four Vanish in Balochistan

Four men were reportedly abducted in Balochistan's Kech district amid ongoing concerns about enforced disappearances. Meanwhile, two previously missing individuals from Quetta have resurfaced. Rights activists highlight persistent human rights issues linked to the region's struggle for greater autonomy. The government denies involvement, despite allegations of state-led abductions.

A Baloch protest (File Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a troubling continuation of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, four men have reportedly gone missing in the Kech district. The Balochistan Post reported the incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, in the Sholeeg area of Dasht.

Sources alleged that Pakistani forces conducted a violent raid, breaking down doors and detaining four individuals: Haji Hasil, his son Abdul Salam, Yasir, and Salim. They were taken to an undisclosed location, and authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

In a separate case, two men who vanished earlier this year in Quetta have returned home. Ghulam Nabi and Naeem, both coal miners, were reportedly abducted in August 2024 and have now been reunited with their families. The issue of enforced disappearances, often attributed to state forces amid regional insurgency, remains a severe concern in Balochistan.

