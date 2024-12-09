Pakistan's Internet Woes: Navigating Sluggish Speeds and Surveillances

In a sobering revelation, Pakistan's internet infrastructure was ranked among the bottom 12 percent globally in October for both mobile and broadband internet speeds. According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, Pakistan stood at 100th out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds and 141st out of 158 countries for broadband speeds, indicating a persistent struggle with internet sluggishness across the nation.

Many residents report enduring slow download rates, intermittent connectivity, and disruptions on platforms such as WhatsApp, contributing to mounting frustration. Dawn highlighted these issues, alongside frequent interruptions linked to restrictive policies on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) used to bypass website blocks, including X (formerly Twitter).

Review data reveals an average download speed in Pakistan of 7.85 MBPS, with median rates of 19.59 MBPS for mobile and 15.52 MBPS for broadband, placing Pakistan near the lowest globally. Reports from SMay 2023 cited an ongoing internet speed crisis, with Amnesty International expressing concerns over the lack of transparency and the use of surveillance technologies. Despite these allegations, Pakistani authorities maintain that such measures are critical for cybersecurity amidst prevailing threats, often enacting restrictions during political unrest or sensitive events.

The government has imposed temporary bans and restrictions on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube amid fears they are used to incite disorder or challenge authority. These actions, typically framed within the narrative of national security, highlight the complex interplay between keeping order and ensuring connectivity.

