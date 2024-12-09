Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Neutralizes Armed Terrorists in Jordan Valley

In a coordinated operation, Israeli Defense Forces neutralized two armed terrorists in the Jordan Valley. They targeted hostile elements during an arrest mission, seizing weapons including an M-16 rifle and a grenade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:36 IST
Israeli Airstrike Neutralizes Armed Terrorists in Jordan Valley
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic military operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on Monday, successfully neutralizing two armed terrorists in Tubas, located within the Jordan Valley.

According to the IDF, the airstrike was part of an operation aimed at arresting a Palestinian individual suspected of terrorist activities. During the mission, multiple armed terrorists were detected in the vicinity and were subsequently eliminated by the IDF aircraft.

The operation concluded with Israeli troops recovering an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade from the neutralized terrorists. The prompt and decisive action underscores ongoing security efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024