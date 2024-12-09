Israeli Airstrike Neutralizes Armed Terrorists in Jordan Valley
In a coordinated operation, Israeli Defense Forces neutralized two armed terrorists in the Jordan Valley. They targeted hostile elements during an arrest mission, seizing weapons including an M-16 rifle and a grenade.
In a strategic military operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on Monday, successfully neutralizing two armed terrorists in Tubas, located within the Jordan Valley.
According to the IDF, the airstrike was part of an operation aimed at arresting a Palestinian individual suspected of terrorist activities. During the mission, multiple armed terrorists were detected in the vicinity and were subsequently eliminated by the IDF aircraft.
The operation concluded with Israeli troops recovering an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade from the neutralized terrorists. The prompt and decisive action underscores ongoing security efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
