Following a call from US President-elect Donald Trump for an 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine, the Kremlin has expressed openness to negotiations and embraced peace efforts, particularly those coming from Global South nations and BRICS partners.

In a Monday post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, affirming that Russia welcomes Trump's statement after his meeting with Macron and Zelenskyy in Paris. The conditions for halting hostilities were previously detailed by President Putin.

Trump's December 7 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris took place during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, famously damaged in the 2019 fire. Trump emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, citing unnecessary loss of lives and family disruptions.

The Kremlin reiterated President Putin's receptiveness to Ukraine negotiations, highlighting peace initiatives from Global South and BRICS countries, including China, Brazil, and South Africa. Dmitry Peskov criticized Ukraine, accusing President Zelenskyy of obstructing talks with Moscow via a decree.

Russia-Ukraine tensions, dating back to the 2014 annexation of Crimea, reached full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia emphasized Ukraine's role in stalling dialogue, urging Zelenskyy to revoke bans on engagement for peace to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)