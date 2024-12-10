Left Menu

Trump's Call for Ukraine Ceasefire: Russia Open to Negotiations

Donald Trump's call for an immediate Ukraine ceasefire garners Russia's positive response. Kremlin welcomes peace talks, especially from the Global South and BRICS. Russia highlights Ukraine's rejection of dialogue. Trump's Truth Social statement underscores urgent need for negotiation amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:43 IST
Trump's Call for Ukraine Ceasefire: Russia Open to Negotiations
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Photo/@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Following a call from US President-elect Donald Trump for an 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine, the Kremlin has expressed openness to negotiations and embraced peace efforts, particularly those coming from Global South nations and BRICS partners.

In a Monday post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, affirming that Russia welcomes Trump's statement after his meeting with Macron and Zelenskyy in Paris. The conditions for halting hostilities were previously detailed by President Putin.

Trump's December 7 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris took place during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, famously damaged in the 2019 fire. Trump emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, citing unnecessary loss of lives and family disruptions.

The Kremlin reiterated President Putin's receptiveness to Ukraine negotiations, highlighting peace initiatives from Global South and BRICS countries, including China, Brazil, and South Africa. Dmitry Peskov criticized Ukraine, accusing President Zelenskyy of obstructing talks with Moscow via a decree.

Russia-Ukraine tensions, dating back to the 2014 annexation of Crimea, reached full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia emphasized Ukraine's role in stalling dialogue, urging Zelenskyy to revoke bans on engagement for peace to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024