Repatriation Relief: Indian Fishermen Return Home from Sri Lanka

Twenty-one Indian fishermen, previously detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, have been repatriated and are returning to India, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions as both Indian and Sri Lankan authorities work towards resolving these maritime disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST
21 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka (Photo/@IndiainSL). Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-one Indian fishermen, recently detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, have been successfully repatriated and are en route to India, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced on Monday. The diplomatic post on X declared, "A group of 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka. They are currently on their way back home!"

The incident follows the Sri Lankan Navy's apprehension of eight Indian fishermen on December 8, off the Ramanathapuram coast. These fishermen were identified as Mangadu Bhatrappan, Reddayurani, Kannan, Chinna Reddayurani Muthuraj, Agasthiyar Kutam Kali, Thangachimad Yasin, Jesus, Uchipulli Ramakrishnan, and Velu. Captured near Delft Island while reportedly crossing into disputed waters, the fishermen were taken to the Kangesanturai Naval Camp.

This maritime issue poses challenges for both Tamil Nadu's administration and the central government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has persistently communicated with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, expressing concerns over the detentions' impact on coastal communities. Jaishankar has assured ongoing efforts for quick resolutions via diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

