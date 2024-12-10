Left Menu

Zelenskyy Prioritizes Training Over Lowering Draft Age Amid War Efforts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of training military personnel and reducing Russia's military capabilities over lowering Ukraine's draft age. He highlights unity among global allies as essential for ending the war, following a meeting with Macron and Trump in Paris, amidst pressures for manpower growth.

  Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed recent media discussions about potentially lowering the draft age for Ukrainians to support frontline efforts. He accentuated the importance of prioritizing the equipping and training of current military personnel over enlisting younger soldiers.

In his post on X, Zelenskyy stressed that the focus should remain on providing necessary equipment and training, as opposed to compensating shortages by reducing the draft age. He advocated for efforts directed at diminishing Russia's military capabilities rather than risking Ukrainian lives, stating that fostering a unified global effort to end the war is essential. He conveyed gratitude for the support of international leaders, especially French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump, during a pivotal discussion held in Paris.

The meeting in Paris, aimed at the reopening of Notre Dame, underscored the potential of unified actions led by powerful nations like the US and Europe in ensuring enduring peace. Highlighting the resilience required to tackle ongoing tensions, Zelenskyy relayed that only decisive international actions would facilitate a just conclusion to current hostilities. This notion follows a US proposal to lower the Ukrainian draft age, coupled with plans for a new American weapons package poised to reinforce Ukraine's defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

