Crisis in Kurram: Struggling Against Security and Shortages

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Kurram district is engulfed in a spiraling security crisis that has led to severe shortages of essential goods. The Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, tasked with resolving the conflict, has so far failed to reach consensus, as reported by Geo News. Talks continue, focusing on peace restoration and reopening the main highway, currently closed over security threats.

The deteriorating situation has heavily impacted residents, rendering them unable to access crucial services due to shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. Gas scarcity has shut down local eateries, worsening the plight of the community. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has called for unity, emphasizing that eradication of hatred is essential for peace. He assured steps like aerial delivery of medicines are underway, along with a possible resumption of air services.

Saif underscored the necessity of disarming the area and removing private bunkers, warning against vested interests perpetuating the conflict. He urged public cooperation to reveal these elements and promised stringent actions against peace obstructors. A committee led by CM Ali Amin Gandapur oversees ongoing peace efforts. As calls grow for a permanent reopening of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway, district leaders have asked for de-weaponization initiatives.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has allotted PKR 150 million in relief for violence victims, amidst criticisms at an All Parties Conference regarding ineffective governance during Kurram's unrest, claiming over 200 lives this year. Demands rise for the release of stalled funds under the National Finance Commission (NFC) for tribal districts.

