Syria's New PM Prioritizes Refugee Repatriation Amidst Political Transition
Syria's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, emphasizes refugee repatriation and stability, collaborating with former regime officials. As the country transitions from the Assad administration, significant developments include the desecration of Hafez al-Assad's tomb and Israeli warnings against Iranian presence. Hezbollah expresses hope for resistance against Israeli occupation.
In a decisive move, Syria's freshly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has underscored the repatriation of Syrian refugees as a top priority. In an announcement, reported by Al Jazeera, he stressed the importance of bringing back 'the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad' as part of his agenda.
Al-Bashir highlighted the necessity for 'stability and calm' in the war-torn nation, revealing his collaboration with officials from Bashar al-Assad's former regime to reinstate public services and institutions. Amidst these efforts, the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, located in Qardaha, Latakia Province, was set ablaze, as reported by CNN, drawing attention to historical tensions.
As Syria navigates its political transition, a spokesperson from the Department of Political Affairs in Damascus issued calls for national unity, urging citizens to contribute to the country's future. Syrian administrations face international dynamics, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warning against Iranian influence, and Lebanon's Hezbollah advocating resistance against Israeli occupation.
