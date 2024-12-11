Left Menu

Syria's New PM Prioritizes Refugee Repatriation Amidst Political Transition

Syria's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, emphasizes refugee repatriation and stability, collaborating with former regime officials. As the country transitions from the Assad administration, significant developments include the desecration of Hafez al-Assad's tomb and Israeli warnings against Iranian presence. Hezbollah expresses hope for resistance against Israeli occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:06 IST
Syria's New PM Prioritizes Refugee Repatriation Amidst Political Transition
Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (File Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a decisive move, Syria's freshly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has underscored the repatriation of Syrian refugees as a top priority. In an announcement, reported by Al Jazeera, he stressed the importance of bringing back 'the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad' as part of his agenda.

Al-Bashir highlighted the necessity for 'stability and calm' in the war-torn nation, revealing his collaboration with officials from Bashar al-Assad's former regime to reinstate public services and institutions. Amidst these efforts, the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, located in Qardaha, Latakia Province, was set ablaze, as reported by CNN, drawing attention to historical tensions.

As Syria navigates its political transition, a spokesperson from the Department of Political Affairs in Damascus issued calls for national unity, urging citizens to contribute to the country's future. Syrian administrations face international dynamics, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warning against Iranian influence, and Lebanon's Hezbollah advocating resistance against Israeli occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024