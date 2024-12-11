Left Menu

The Muslim Council of Elders will showcase over 220 publications at the Jeddah International Book Fair 2024. Their pavilion highlights works promoting dialogue and tolerance, aiming to dispel misconceptions and combat hate. The event, featuring 1,000 publishers from 22 countries, will include over 100 cultural activities.

11-12-2024
Muslim Council of Elders Returns to Jeddah Book Fair with Mission of Peace
The Muslim Council of Elders is making a significant appearance at the Jeddah International Book Fair 2024, with a dedicated pavilion to further its mission of promoting peace and tolerance. Scheduled to kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the event marks its annual celebration, gathering global authors, publishers, and readers.

The Council's pavilion will display an impressive collection of over 220 publications, targeting crucial intellectual themes. These works endeavor to correct societal misconceptions and actively resist hate speech, racism, and bigotry. Among its offerings are 20 notable works by Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, which showcase the tolerance inherent in Islam and its rich philosophical traditions.

As one of the most prestigious cultural events in the region, the Jeddah International Book Fair this year will host 1,000 publishers across more than 450 pavilions, featuring participants from 22 countries. Visitors can expect a vibrant cultural programme, with over 100 events designed to engage and inspire both local and international audiences.

