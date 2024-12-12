Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Imran Khan Faces Uncertain Future
Senator Faisal Vawda claims that former Prime Minister Imran Khan may remain in prison as political tensions rise. He highlights concerns over the involvement of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed. Vawda raises questions on the assassination attempt on Khan and alleged conspiracies within Pakistan's political framework.
In a recent disclosure, Pakistan's Senator Faisal Vawda has cast doubts over former Prime Minister Imran Khan's prospects of leaving prison, citing prolonged detainment. According to a report by The Express Tribune, Vawda expressed hopes that former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed and his associates would avoid the death penalty in an ongoing matter.
Speaking on a private TV program, Vawda revealed that a charge sheet has been formulated against Hameed, and subsequent punishments are anticipated. He highlighted the gravity of the assassination attempt case involving Khan, suggesting a forthcoming development that could destabilize the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foundation. Vawda advocated for dialogue to address space and negotiations.
Further, Vawda pointed to the unaddressed issue of mandate theft concerning Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He alleged that Khan was forewarned of the assassination attempt, probing who benefited from the incident. Vawda implicated close associates of Khan and hinted at an unwelcome alliance between powerful figures potentially impacting justice and political dynamics in Pakistan.
