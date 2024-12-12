Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Imran Khan Faces Uncertain Future

Senator Faisal Vawda claims that former Prime Minister Imran Khan may remain in prison as political tensions rise. He highlights concerns over the involvement of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed. Vawda raises questions on the assassination attempt on Khan and alleged conspiracies within Pakistan's political framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:04 IST
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Imran Khan Faces Uncertain Future
PTI founder Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent disclosure, Pakistan's Senator Faisal Vawda has cast doubts over former Prime Minister Imran Khan's prospects of leaving prison, citing prolonged detainment. According to a report by The Express Tribune, Vawda expressed hopes that former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed and his associates would avoid the death penalty in an ongoing matter.

Speaking on a private TV program, Vawda revealed that a charge sheet has been formulated against Hameed, and subsequent punishments are anticipated. He highlighted the gravity of the assassination attempt case involving Khan, suggesting a forthcoming development that could destabilize the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foundation. Vawda advocated for dialogue to address space and negotiations.

Further, Vawda pointed to the unaddressed issue of mandate theft concerning Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He alleged that Khan was forewarned of the assassination attempt, probing who benefited from the incident. Vawda implicated close associates of Khan and hinted at an unwelcome alliance between powerful figures potentially impacting justice and political dynamics in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024