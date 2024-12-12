Left Menu

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Political Repression in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced concerns over the arrest of political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. With claims of politically motivated detentions and protests demanding freedom of expression and political rights, the HRCP calls for the immediate release of detained activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:15 IST
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Political Repression in Gilgit-Baltistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as politically motivated detentions in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. A recent statement from the HRCP pointed out troubling moves by the state, which include the formation of a special anti-terrorism court and the enforcement of Schedule IV and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 against political activists.

The HRCP's concerns were underscored by incidents such as the brief arrest of Ehsan Ali, chairman of the Awami Action Committee, in Rawalpindi. Additionally, two other members faced detention at Gilgit's Gahkuch jail for over six weeks under allegedly false charges before they were released. The HRCP has urged the government to immediately drop all charges against non-violent political activists and to uphold the fundamental rights of Gilgit-Baltistan's people to free expression and peaceful assembly.

Protests have erupted in parts of PoGB, particularly outside the Hunza Press Club, where demonstrators, holding signs like "Free Javed" and "Freedom of Speech," demand the liberation of Muhammad Javed, a former chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other detained activists. The arrests, connected to allegations involving illegal activities and unrest incitement by Customs officials, are being challenged by protesters as unjust and politically charged. The ongoing demonstrations signify mounting unrest and dissatisfaction with the repression of political freedoms, as activists assert their right to express dissent and engage in the political process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024