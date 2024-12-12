HRCP Raises Alarm Over Political Repression in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as politically motivated detentions in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. A recent statement from the HRCP pointed out troubling moves by the state, which include the formation of a special anti-terrorism court and the enforcement of Schedule IV and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 against political activists.

The HRCP's concerns were underscored by incidents such as the brief arrest of Ehsan Ali, chairman of the Awami Action Committee, in Rawalpindi. Additionally, two other members faced detention at Gilgit's Gahkuch jail for over six weeks under allegedly false charges before they were released. The HRCP has urged the government to immediately drop all charges against non-violent political activists and to uphold the fundamental rights of Gilgit-Baltistan's people to free expression and peaceful assembly.

Protests have erupted in parts of PoGB, particularly outside the Hunza Press Club, where demonstrators, holding signs like "Free Javed" and "Freedom of Speech," demand the liberation of Muhammad Javed, a former chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other detained activists. The arrests, connected to allegations involving illegal activities and unrest incitement by Customs officials, are being challenged by protesters as unjust and politically charged. The ongoing demonstrations signify mounting unrest and dissatisfaction with the repression of political freedoms, as activists assert their right to express dissent and engage in the political process.

