Qaumi Watan Party Leader Criticizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Security Lapse

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, the Provincial Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), has expressed grave concerns over the escalating law and order issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He attributed the security lapse to the provincial government's apparent indifference during a press briefing at Watan Kor on Wednesday. Sherpao warned that his party would stage protests against the provincial government if immediate measures were not adopted to enhance security.

Referencing a recent report by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Sherpao revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had witnessed 636 subversive incidents in 2024, resulting in 257 fatalities, including security personnel. He noted that the average monthly attacks mirrored figures from 2009, with two incidents occurring daily. Sherpao also emphasized that the previous year was equally troubling, witnessing 631 subversive acts.

Sherpao accused the provincial leadership of neglecting their law and order responsibilities, citing poor governance and escalating security issues as exacerbating factors. He identified areas like Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Malakand as especially affected by lawlessness. Despite the PTI's decade-long governance since 2013, he criticized their failure to secure provincial rights. Sherpao lauded the governor's initiative to host a multi-party conference on security, while condemning the provincial government's inaction. He also addressed rising extortion incidents and criticized the government for allegedly engaging with kidnappers, which he argued fuelled public unrest.

