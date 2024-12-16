Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

In a recent statement, Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political Affairs, criticized the social media strategies employed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) digital cell during the highly publicized 'do-or-die' rally in Islamabad. According to a report by ARY News, Sanaullah accused PTI of disseminating false information and misleading the public. He emphasized that the attempts by PTI to portray lies as truth have caused considerable damage to the party, as their false narratives have now been exposed.

Sanaullah alleged that despite being given the helm in one province, PTI had mounted attacks on Islamabad thrice. During their third incursion, as they reached D-Chowk, support from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dwindled, leaving them to retreat. He criticized the shift from 'politics of service' to 'politics of abuse' post-2018, linking it to economic uncertainty. He claimed that under continued PML-N governance, Pakistan might have advanced to G20 membership.

Amid escalating political tensions, a district court in Islamabad is set to hear a petition on December 23 concerning allegations of the killings of PTI supporters during recent protests. The petition, filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, accuses key government figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several ministers, of involvement. This development underscores the fractious political atmosphere in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)