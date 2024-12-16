India-Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties: From Fishermen's Livelihoods to Enhanced Connectivity

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed various bilateral issues, focusing on the livelihoods of fishermen and other humanitarian aspects. The talks took place at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, underscoring the need for a compassionate approach to the challenges faced by fishermen in the region.

The leaders addressed key issues related to Sri Lanka's internal politics, including the aspirations of the Tamil community and the full implementation of the Sri Lankan constitution. PM Modi expressed optimism about Sri Lanka's commitments to hold provincial council elections, promising continued Indian support in these efforts.

Connectivity between the two nations is set to improve as well, with announcements including a new ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar. Enhanced connectivity aims to foster tourism and strengthen cultural ties, exploring opportunities like the Sri Lanka's Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail.

Defence cooperation was highlighted during the discussions, with an agreement on collaboration set for conclusion. This encompasses maritime security, counter-terrorism, and other critical areas such as humanitarian assistance. The meeting also acknowledged President Dissanayake's visit to India as a boost to bilateral ties with future-oriented partnership visions.

Economic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka focused on investment-led growth, with ongoing and planned projects in connectivity, renewable energy, and infrastructure development. Educational cooperation was addressed with scholarships for university students in Jaffna and the Eastern Province, alongside training programs for Sri Lankan civil servants.

Highlighting cultural and academic ties, PM Modi noted the strong people-to-people connections, invoking shared linguistic and historical bonds. Earlier, President Dissanayake paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, further emphasizing the shared values of truth and non-violence between the two countries.

