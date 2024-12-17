Bangladesh Court Reinstates Caretaker Government Amid Political Turmoil

The High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court took a significant step on Tuesday by partially overturning the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, reinstating the neutral caretaker government system. According to lawyers, a bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury delivered the verdict, with Senior Justice Farah Mahbub reading the central judgment.

The court observed that the caretaker government was founded on political consensus, making it a pivotal part of the constitution. It argued that the Fifteenth Amendment disrupted the constitution's basic structure but noted that it would not be entirely repealed. The court underscored democracy as the constitution's pillar, highlighting that fair elections are crucial to its sustenance. The amendment, enacted in 2011, had abolished the caretaker system.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that Bangladesh's upcoming general elections could occur between late 2025 and early 2026. Speaking on Victory Day, Yunus stressed the necessity of political consensus for credible polls. He hinted at possible electoral reforms, saying, "If consensus permits, elections may take place by late 2025." With the country's political scene unstable since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting on August 5, the interim government led by Yunus is navigating a challenging political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)