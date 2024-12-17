Left Menu

Bangladesh Court Reinstates Caretaker Government Amid Political Turmoil

The High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court has partially annulled the Fifteenth Amendment, reinstating the neutral caretaker government system. The court ruled that the amendment undermined the constitution's basic structure, emphasizing democracy. The decision comes as political instability persists, with elections tentatively scheduled between late 2025 and mid-2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:28 IST
Bangladesh Court Reinstates Caretaker Government Amid Political Turmoil
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (File Image) (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court took a significant step on Tuesday by partially overturning the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, reinstating the neutral caretaker government system. According to lawyers, a bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury delivered the verdict, with Senior Justice Farah Mahbub reading the central judgment.

The court observed that the caretaker government was founded on political consensus, making it a pivotal part of the constitution. It argued that the Fifteenth Amendment disrupted the constitution's basic structure but noted that it would not be entirely repealed. The court underscored democracy as the constitution's pillar, highlighting that fair elections are crucial to its sustenance. The amendment, enacted in 2011, had abolished the caretaker system.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that Bangladesh's upcoming general elections could occur between late 2025 and early 2026. Speaking on Victory Day, Yunus stressed the necessity of political consensus for credible polls. He hinted at possible electoral reforms, saying, "If consensus permits, elections may take place by late 2025." With the country's political scene unstable since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting on August 5, the interim government led by Yunus is navigating a challenging political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024