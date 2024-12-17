Left Menu

Kathmandu Hosts India-Nepal Startup Summit 2024: A Platform for Innovation and Growth

The India-Nepal Startup Summit 2024, held in Kathmandu, unites entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to boost collaboration and innovation. The event, organized by Startup Network Nepal, aims to support burgeoning startups through networking and pitching sessions, helping bridge the gap between local and international investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:00 IST
India-Nepal Startup Summit Nepal 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India-Nepal Startup Summit 2024 kicked off in Kathmandu, setting the stage for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to collaborate and innovate. Hosted by Startup Network Nepal alongside the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and PHDCCI, the summit creates opportunities for startups to connect and explore growth through networking and idea pitching.

This year's summit featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and startup pitching sessions designed to empower entrepreneurs. By providing the essential knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities, the event aims to equip startups with the tools required to scale their businesses and address challenges such as unemployment and economic dependency.

The summit also focuses on bridging gaps between local startups and international investors. Through its comprehensive incubation program, Startup Network supports startups from idea inception to market entry. The initiative is further bolstered by plans for a new venture fund to finance promising startups, signaling Nepal's rise as a significant player in the global startup ecosystem.

