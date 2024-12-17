Kathmandu Hosts India-Nepal Startup Summit 2024: A Platform for Innovation and Growth

The India-Nepal Startup Summit 2024 kicked off in Kathmandu, setting the stage for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to collaborate and innovate. Hosted by Startup Network Nepal alongside the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and PHDCCI, the summit creates opportunities for startups to connect and explore growth through networking and idea pitching.

This year's summit featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and startup pitching sessions designed to empower entrepreneurs. By providing the essential knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities, the event aims to equip startups with the tools required to scale their businesses and address challenges such as unemployment and economic dependency.

The summit also focuses on bridging gaps between local startups and international investors. Through its comprehensive incubation program, Startup Network supports startups from idea inception to market entry. The initiative is further bolstered by plans for a new venture fund to finance promising startups, signaling Nepal's rise as a significant player in the global startup ecosystem.

