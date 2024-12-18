Nepal Reinstates Shankar Prasad Sharma as Ambassador to India

In a significant diplomatic move, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel announced on Wednesday the reappointment of Shankar Prasad Sharma as Nepal's ambassador to India. Accompanying this decision, Netra Prasad Timilsina has been appointed as the new Nepali Ambassador to Malaysia.

As stated in a release from the President's Office, these appointments have been made according to Article 282 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal 2072, following the recommendations of the Council of Ministers. Sharma, who served as Nepal's envoy to India from March 2022 until July 2024, resumes his post upon the Indian government's agreement received on December 13.

The agrement from India came over two months after Nepal initially proposed Sharma's appointment. Sharma had been recalled by the previous coalition government in May 2024 but continued his duties for an extra two months before returning to Nepal. His reappointment follows a recent political reshuffle in Kathmandu, where the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML coalition recommended him once again for the key diplomatic role. Both Sharma and Timilsina's appointments were approved in September by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

Positioned at a critical juncture, Nepal borders five Indian states—Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The relationship between India and Nepal is characterized by deep-rooted connections, sharing ties in religion, language, and culture, as highlighted by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. This robust friendship has facilitated high-level exchanges, enhancing bilateral relations in recent years.

The nations also maintain extensive cooperative ventures in defense and security, with both armies collaborating on modernizing efforts and participating in joint military exercises. This enduring alliance continues to benefit both India and Nepal strategically and economically. (ANI)

