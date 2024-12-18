India-China Talks Pave Way for Renewed Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and China have committed to renewing collaborative efforts following the 23rd meeting of their Special Representatives. The discussions underscored renewed determination to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, enhance cross-border river cooperation, and facilitate trade through the Nathula border.

Held on December 18, 2024, in Beijing, this marked the first dialogue between the nations' representatives in five years. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the discussions were both positive and constructive, resulting in six agreements. These talks align with the directives from the recent Kazan meeting between Indian and Chinese leaders.

Navigating the complexities of border disputes, both countries agreed to uphold peace and tranquility. They revisited the need for a balanced resolution of boundary issues without hampering bilateral progress. Preparations for further dialogues in India are underway as part of continuous diplomatic and military negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)