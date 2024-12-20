Left Menu

Power Struggles: Energy Crisis Spurs Protests in Pakistan

Protesters in Jamrud and Karachi's Nazimabad took drastic measures to combat intolerable power shortages, blocking roadways and seizing a grid station over broken promises of electricity provision. The unrest highlights Pakistan's electric supply crisis, with demands for immediate government action to provide reliable domestic energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:12 IST
Power Struggles: Energy Crisis Spurs Protests in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic standoff in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, incensed tribesmen spearheaded a direct action campaign against perceived injustices in electricity distribution. According to Dawn, Kukikhel elders led a protest that culminated in the occupation of Jamrud grid station to redirect power to domestic users, circumventing commercial areas.

Addressing the crowd, Malak Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel accused grid officials of failing to honor a prior agreement of minimal load shedding for domestic consumers, stirring further discontent. As reported, the protesters threatened indefinite blockades of significant thoroughfares like the Peshawar-Torkham highway unless their demands were met.

Simultaneously, Karachi witnessed its own energy-related unrest. In Nazimabad, a protest over power and water shortages resulted in major road blockades, causing significant traffic disruptions. Reports of crimes exploiting the chaos surfaced, forcing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to engage directly, demanding police reports and resolution commitments from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024