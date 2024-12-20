Power Struggles: Energy Crisis Spurs Protests in Pakistan

In a dramatic standoff in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, incensed tribesmen spearheaded a direct action campaign against perceived injustices in electricity distribution. According to Dawn, Kukikhel elders led a protest that culminated in the occupation of Jamrud grid station to redirect power to domestic users, circumventing commercial areas.

Addressing the crowd, Malak Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel accused grid officials of failing to honor a prior agreement of minimal load shedding for domestic consumers, stirring further discontent. As reported, the protesters threatened indefinite blockades of significant thoroughfares like the Peshawar-Torkham highway unless their demands were met.

Simultaneously, Karachi witnessed its own energy-related unrest. In Nazimabad, a protest over power and water shortages resulted in major road blockades, causing significant traffic disruptions. Reports of crimes exploiting the chaos surfaced, forcing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to engage directly, demanding police reports and resolution commitments from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)