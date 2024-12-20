Left Menu

Pakistani Leaders Convene to Tackle Kurram Violence Crisis

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met to discuss the escalating violence in Kurram District, Pakistan. At least 130 people have died due to tribal clashes. Efforts focus on disarming groups and providing much-needed supplies to affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:01 IST
Pakistani Leaders Convene to Tackle Kurram Violence Crisis
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Photo Credit: X @AliAminKhanPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, held discussions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, to address the ongoing law and order crisis in Kurram District. The talks preceded a high-level provincial meeting aimed at restoring peace in the region, where recent violence has led to 130 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Residents of Kurram District, which borders Afghanistan, are facing severe shortages of essential goods such as food and medicine. The government is working to resolve long-standing tribal disputes over land, which have reignited tensions. Efforts include facilitating talks between the conflicting tribes, yet a long-term peace deal remains out of reach.

The provincial apex committee meeting, chaired by CM Gandapur, seeks to evaluate the situation and propose measures for sustainable peace. It involves senior civil and military officials who will ensure essential supplies reach the district. CM Gandapur announced wheat subsidies for Kurram and directed prompt action from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024