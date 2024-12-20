Pakistani Leaders Convene to Tackle Kurram Violence Crisis

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, held discussions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, to address the ongoing law and order crisis in Kurram District. The talks preceded a high-level provincial meeting aimed at restoring peace in the region, where recent violence has led to 130 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Residents of Kurram District, which borders Afghanistan, are facing severe shortages of essential goods such as food and medicine. The government is working to resolve long-standing tribal disputes over land, which have reignited tensions. Efforts include facilitating talks between the conflicting tribes, yet a long-term peace deal remains out of reach.

The provincial apex committee meeting, chaired by CM Gandapur, seeks to evaluate the situation and propose measures for sustainable peace. It involves senior civil and military officials who will ensure essential supplies reach the district. CM Gandapur announced wheat subsidies for Kurram and directed prompt action from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)