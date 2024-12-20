Left Menu

Global Spotlight on Justice: Abu Dhabi Forum Advances Human Rights Protection

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosted a pivotal forum focusing on how law and the judiciary can enhance human rights. Bringing together global perspectives, it explored legal frameworks and initiatives for well-being, social justice, and sustainable development, showcasing the UAE's leadership in aligning laws with international standards.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recently held an international forum focused on 'The Role of Law and the Judiciary in Protecting and Promoting Human Rights.' This event aimed to explore legislative mechanisms that safeguard human rights, enhance societal well-being, and improve the quality of life. Organized by the ADJD through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, the two-day gathering underscored the judiciary's role in promoting human rights and sustainable development while highlighting the UAE's commitment to justice and equality, as well as aligning its legal frameworks with global standards.

The forum featured multiple sessions that addressed the UAE's legal framework, compliant with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and related international treaties. Other discussions covered the Canadian legal experience in rights protection, the role of family courts in promoting social justice, the ADJD's human rights initiatives, and the US public prosecution's approach to human rights. The sessions also highlighted efforts to improve inmate rights in rehabilitation centers, aligning them with international standards, and an evolving legal framework for protecting workers' rights, emphasizing the Abu Dhabi Labour Court's contributions.

The forum concluded with a reflective review of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's contributions to human rights enhancement through its legal and administrative practices, cementing ADJD's role in applying international human rights conventions and furthering Abu Dhabi's integration into global legal frameworks.

