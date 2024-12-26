Rising Tensions: Afghanistan-Pakistan Airstrike Dispute
Following deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, tensions have escalated between the two nations. Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, condemning the attack and demanding accountability. The strikes, aimed at TTP bases, have sparked controversy, with allegations of civilian casualties further straining diplomatic relations.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
In the wake of deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which resulted in 46 fatalities and six injuries, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took decisive diplomatic action. On Wednesday, it summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in Kabul to present a forceful protest against the cross-border military strikes.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, articulated the Afghan government's strong disapproval via a social media post. He condemned the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's military jets, asserting they were a deliberate attempt by certain elements within Pakistan to undermine bilateral trust and sow discord between the neighboring countries.
The strikes, reported by the Pakistani military as targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases, have exacerbated tensions with claims of civilian casualties, including Waziristani refugees. The Taliban's Ministry of Defence refuted the Pakistani narrative, leading to heightened fears of retaliation. As distrust grows, both nations face challenges in managing relations amidst ongoing allegations of harboring militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Assassination: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing
Tragedy in Kabul: Afghan Taliban's Leader Killed in Explosion
An explosion in Afghan capital kills Taliban refugee minister, AP reports quoting Interior Ministry official.
Fatal Blast in Kabul Claims Life of Top Taliban Official
Blinken Condemns Taliban's Human Rights Violations, Urges Global Action