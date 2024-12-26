Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Afghanistan-Pakistan Airstrike Dispute

Following deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, tensions have escalated between the two nations. Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, condemning the attack and demanding accountability. The strikes, aimed at TTP bases, have sparked controversy, with allegations of civilian casualties further straining diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:02 IST
Spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hafiz Zia Ahmad (Photo/@HafizZiaAhmad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

In the wake of deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which resulted in 46 fatalities and six injuries, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took decisive diplomatic action. On Wednesday, it summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in Kabul to present a forceful protest against the cross-border military strikes.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, articulated the Afghan government's strong disapproval via a social media post. He condemned the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's military jets, asserting they were a deliberate attempt by certain elements within Pakistan to undermine bilateral trust and sow discord between the neighboring countries.

The strikes, reported by the Pakistani military as targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases, have exacerbated tensions with claims of civilian casualties, including Waziristani refugees. The Taliban's Ministry of Defence refuted the Pakistani narrative, leading to heightened fears of retaliation. As distrust grows, both nations face challenges in managing relations amidst ongoing allegations of harboring militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

