Left Menu

1,700-Year-Old Oil Lamp Unearthed Near Jerusalem Highlights Ancient Jewish Traditions

An ancient ceramic oil lamp, adorned with Jewish Temple symbols, was discovered near Jerusalem's Mount of Olives. This rare artifact, linked to the Chanukah holiday, offers insight into Jewish heritage during a period with scarce evidence of their presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:51 IST
1,700-Year-Old Oil Lamp Unearthed Near Jerusalem Highlights Ancient Jewish Traditions
The rare clay candle (Photo/Israel Antiquities Authority). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An intricately decorated ceramic oil lamp, estimated to be 1,700 years old, has been unearthed near Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday. The artifact, bearing symbols associated with the Jewish Temple, offers a fascinating glimpse into historical Jewish traditions.

The discovery coincides with the eight-day festival of Chanukah, which commemorates the Maccabean revolt and the rededication of the Second Temple. Celebrators light a nine-branched menorah, a symbol also found on the lamp, alongside an incense shovel and lulav, alluding to its religious significance.

Excavation director Michael Chernin hailed the lamp as an exceedingly rare find, offering valuable insight into Jewish life when evidence of Jewish existence in Jerusalem was minimal. This 'Beit Nattif' type lamp employs intricate limestone molds, highlighting its owner's likely devotion to the Temple's legacy and rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024