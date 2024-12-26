1,700-Year-Old Oil Lamp Unearthed Near Jerusalem Highlights Ancient Jewish Traditions
An ancient ceramic oil lamp, adorned with Jewish Temple symbols, was discovered near Jerusalem's Mount of Olives. This rare artifact, linked to the Chanukah holiday, offers insight into Jewish heritage during a period with scarce evidence of their presence in the region.
An intricately decorated ceramic oil lamp, estimated to be 1,700 years old, has been unearthed near Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday. The artifact, bearing symbols associated with the Jewish Temple, offers a fascinating glimpse into historical Jewish traditions.
The discovery coincides with the eight-day festival of Chanukah, which commemorates the Maccabean revolt and the rededication of the Second Temple. Celebrators light a nine-branched menorah, a symbol also found on the lamp, alongside an incense shovel and lulav, alluding to its religious significance.
Excavation director Michael Chernin hailed the lamp as an exceedingly rare find, offering valuable insight into Jewish life when evidence of Jewish existence in Jerusalem was minimal. This 'Beit Nattif' type lamp employs intricate limestone molds, highlighting its owner's likely devotion to the Temple's legacy and rituals.
