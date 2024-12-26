PTI Sets Deadline for Political Talks with Government

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a January 31, 2025 deadline to conclude negotiations with the federal government concerning various key demands. This was reported by ARY News on Thursday, as PTI continues to engage in a series of political talks, with the next reconciliation meeting slated for January 2.

Hamid Raza, the head of PTI's Special Investigation Committee (SIC), stated outside Adiala Jail that PTI Chief Imran Khan trusts the negotiating team tackling issues with the government. According to Raza, Khan is prepared to overlook charges, including those linked to assassination attempts, for the sake of progress, but insists that his release should not be tied to any agreements.

Discussions have also been held about the Kurram issue, involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Senator Raja Nasir Abbas. Earlier talks in the National Assembly saw the government seek a charter of demands from PTI.

The dialogue session led by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was attended by both government and PTI representatives. The government team included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and others, while the opposition was represented by Asad Qaiser and Hamid Raza. Speaker Sadiq emphasized that negotiations are vital for democratic health and national advancement, asserting that cooperation between government and opposition is key to overcoming national challenges.

