Yunus Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader's Legacy

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his humility, visionary leadership, and commitment to India. Yunus emphasized Dr. Singh's role in fostering India-Bangladesh relations and regional cooperation, remembering fond personal interactions with the late leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:32 IST
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Yunus delivering speech at the 2nd Prof. Hiren Mukerjee Annual Parliamentary Lecture. (Photo/Bangladesh Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has expressed immense sorrow at the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a leader he described as a close friend and visionary. In his heartfelt message, Yunus highlighted Dr. Singh's exceptional humility and unwavering dedication to the welfare of India's populace.

Yunus praised Dr. Singh's leadership, noting its significant role in shaping India's future and enhancing Bangladesh-India relations. He commended Singh's commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and South Asian cooperation, urging countries to continue his legacy as a tribute.

Reflecting on personal memories, Yunus recalled Dr. Singh's congratulatory note on Yunus' 2006 Nobel Peace Prize win and their cordial meetings in 2007 and 2009. On behalf of Bangladesh, he extended deep condolences to Dr. Singh's family, the Indian government, and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

