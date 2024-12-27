Yunus Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader's Legacy

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has expressed immense sorrow at the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a leader he described as a close friend and visionary. In his heartfelt message, Yunus highlighted Dr. Singh's exceptional humility and unwavering dedication to the welfare of India's populace.

Yunus praised Dr. Singh's leadership, noting its significant role in shaping India's future and enhancing Bangladesh-India relations. He commended Singh's commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and South Asian cooperation, urging countries to continue his legacy as a tribute.

Reflecting on personal memories, Yunus recalled Dr. Singh's congratulatory note on Yunus' 2006 Nobel Peace Prize win and their cordial meetings in 2007 and 2009. On behalf of Bangladesh, he extended deep condolences to Dr. Singh's family, the Indian government, and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)