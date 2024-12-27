Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader's Legacy Remembered

In an outpouring of global tributes, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was mourned by esteemed leaders following his passing at age 92 in AIIMS, Delhi. Among them, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his heartfelt condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin lauded Singh as an outstanding statesman who played a pivotal role in elevating India-Russia relations to a special privileged strategic partnership level. Recalling several personal interactions, Putin stated, 'Singh's memory will be cherished,' emphasizing his significant contributions to India's economic progress and global standing.

Leaders worldwide echoed similar sentiments, with heartfelt messages from Japanese, French, Nepalese, Sri Lankan, Malaysian, and US dignitaries. Each highlighted Singh's vision, wisdom, and the indelible mark he left on economic reforms and international diplomacy, influencing global partnerships and leaving a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)