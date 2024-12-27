Left Menu

Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader's Legacy Remembered

World leaders mourn the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his significant contributions to strengthening international relations and economic reforms. Russian President Putin and other dignitaries fondly remembered Singh as an exceptional statesman, celebrating his role in advancing bilateral partnerships and global economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST
Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader's Legacy Remembered
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an outpouring of global tributes, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was mourned by esteemed leaders following his passing at age 92 in AIIMS, Delhi. Among them, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his heartfelt condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin lauded Singh as an outstanding statesman who played a pivotal role in elevating India-Russia relations to a special privileged strategic partnership level. Recalling several personal interactions, Putin stated, 'Singh's memory will be cherished,' emphasizing his significant contributions to India's economic progress and global standing.

Leaders worldwide echoed similar sentiments, with heartfelt messages from Japanese, French, Nepalese, Sri Lankan, Malaysian, and US dignitaries. Each highlighted Singh's vision, wisdom, and the indelible mark he left on economic reforms and international diplomacy, influencing global partnerships and leaving a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024