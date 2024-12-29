Taiwan Delegation to Attend Trump's Second Inauguration Amid US-Taiwan Tensions

A Taiwanese delegation, led by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, is set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, as he begins his second term as President of the United States. This visit comes despite Trump's previous criticism of Taiwan over financial contributions and its technology sector.

The group, organized by Taiwan's Presidential Office, includes lawmakers from major political parties such as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kuomintang (KMT), and Taiwan People's Party (TPP). The delegation will be in the US from January 18 to 24, with the aim to fortify ties between the two countries.

Trump's agenda for his second term is set to address domestic challenges like immigration and inflation, alongside a return to 'America First' policies. Internationally, he has committed to resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly and intensifying tariffs on foreign imports, while notably securing his position as the second non-consecutive US President post-Grover Cleveland.

