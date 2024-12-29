Taiwan Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Through Key Rehabilitation Aid
Taiwan pledges USD 5 million to renovate Lviv's Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center, highlighting ongoing support for Ukraine amidst Russian invasion. The building will be renamed 'Taiwan Friendship Building' as a tribute. The commitment comes amid Taiwan's established financial assistance to Ukrainian medical facilities.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a significant gesture of support, Taiwan has announced a USD 5 million donation for the refurbishment of a medical building at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, Ukraine. This development, reported by the Taipei Times, aims to enhance post-surgery rehabilitation services for those in need.
The renovation project, backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will culminate in the renaming of the facility to 'Taiwan Friendship Building,' symbolizing Taiwan's commitment to Ukraine. This assistance was formalized through a virtual signing ceremony involving representatives from the Taipei Representative Office in Poland, the Lviv City Government, and the Unbroken Center.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu reiterated Taiwan's dedication to aiding Ukraine during the ceremony. Wu, attending the signing event, emphasized the ongoing collaboration with Lviv's city government to support Ukraine's resilience amid current challenges. Lviv Mayor Sadovyi, visiting Taiwan, expressed gratitude for Taiwan's generous contributions, highlighting the positive impact on Ukrainians in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pradhan's Critique: Congress Lacks Responsibility, Says Education Minister
Vice President Advocates for Service-Oriented Education to Boost Democracy and Equality
Transformative Budget: CM Sukhu Drives Rural Economy, Education, and Health in Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka Education Commissioner Debunks School Trip Cancellation Rumors
The Rise of Generative AI: Redefining Human Creativity and Personalizing Education