Taiwan Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Through Key Rehabilitation Aid

In a significant gesture of support, Taiwan has announced a USD 5 million donation for the refurbishment of a medical building at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, Ukraine. This development, reported by the Taipei Times, aims to enhance post-surgery rehabilitation services for those in need.

The renovation project, backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will culminate in the renaming of the facility to 'Taiwan Friendship Building,' symbolizing Taiwan's commitment to Ukraine. This assistance was formalized through a virtual signing ceremony involving representatives from the Taipei Representative Office in Poland, the Lviv City Government, and the Unbroken Center.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu reiterated Taiwan's dedication to aiding Ukraine during the ceremony. Wu, attending the signing event, emphasized the ongoing collaboration with Lviv's city government to support Ukraine's resilience amid current challenges. Lviv Mayor Sadovyi, visiting Taiwan, expressed gratitude for Taiwan's generous contributions, highlighting the positive impact on Ukrainians in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)