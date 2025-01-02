Left Menu

FBI Probes New Orleans Car Attack, Seeks Public's Assistance

The FBI is investigating a deadly car attack in New Orleans, classifying it as an act of terrorism. Shamsud Din Jabbar, who drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street, is not believed to be solely responsible. The FBI urges public cooperation and examines potential ties to terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:56 IST
FBI Probes New Orleans Car Attack, Seeks Public's Assistance
Police officers at the site where car crash took place (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI is intensifying its investigation into a tragic car attack that claimed 10 lives and injured 35 on New Orleans' Bourbon Street during New Year's celebrations. Authorities do not consider Shamsud Din Jabbar, who carried out the attack, to be acting alone.

Found with an ISIS flag and suspected explosive devices, Jabbar's actions are being investigated as terrorism. The FBI is urgently pursuing all leads, particularly focusing on his associates, according to Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office.

The FBI seeks public aid in providing any interactions, videos, or pictures related to the suspect, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation. Investigators are also delving into Jabbar's possible links to terrorist groups, noting his previous military service and US citizenship.

President Biden condemned the attack, reaffirming zero tolerance for violence. Concurrently, President-elect Trump renewed the immigration-crime debate, critiquing Democratic responses to immigration policy warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025