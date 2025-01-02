FBI Probes New Orleans Car Attack, Seeks Public's Assistance

The FBI is intensifying its investigation into a tragic car attack that claimed 10 lives and injured 35 on New Orleans' Bourbon Street during New Year's celebrations. Authorities do not consider Shamsud Din Jabbar, who carried out the attack, to be acting alone.

Found with an ISIS flag and suspected explosive devices, Jabbar's actions are being investigated as terrorism. The FBI is urgently pursuing all leads, particularly focusing on his associates, according to Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office.

The FBI seeks public aid in providing any interactions, videos, or pictures related to the suspect, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation. Investigators are also delving into Jabbar's possible links to terrorist groups, noting his previous military service and US citizenship.

President Biden condemned the attack, reaffirming zero tolerance for violence. Concurrently, President-elect Trump renewed the immigration-crime debate, critiquing Democratic responses to immigration policy warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)