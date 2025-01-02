Supreme Court Lawyers Rally to Defend Former ISKCON Priest in Sedition Case

In a high-profile legal battle, eleven Supreme Court lawyers, guided by advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, are set to defend former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at his bail hearing on Thursday, The Daily Star reports. The case follows sedition charges tied to allegations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag.

Speaking confidentially to The Daily Star, Bhattacharjee expressed, "We have mobilised under Ainjibi Oikya Parishad to ensure Chinmoy's representation in court for his bail hearing. I have received the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy and, given my affiliations with both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar associations, I'm authorised to present his case without needing further local backing." The bail hearing comes after a Chittagong court scheduled it for January 2, following a previous adjournment due to the absence of Chinmoy's legal representation.

The charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das arose after an alleged incident in Chittagong on October 25, where he reportedly raised a saffron flag above the national flag of Bangladesh. His subsequent arrest on November 25 incited protests that escalated into violent clashes with law enforcement on November 27, resulting in a lawyer's death and further arrests. ISKCON Kolkata confirmed the detention of two monks who were visiting Chinmoy in custody, alongside allegations of vandalism at an ISKCON center in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the rising violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its worry over the hostile climate in Bangladesh, highlighting its consistent advocacy for minority safety in discussions with Dhaka. In December 2024, former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri addressed these concerns in an open letter, pressing for robust laws and safeguarding mechanisms for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)