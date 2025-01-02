Left Menu

Supreme Court Lawyers Rally to Defend Former ISKCON Priest in Sedition Case

Eleven Supreme Court lawyers, led by Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, prepare to advocate for Chinmoy Krishna Das in a bail hearing on sedition charges in Bangladesh. The arrest has sparked protests and unrest, drawing attention to issues facing religious minorities and tensions with law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:55 IST
Supreme Court Lawyers Rally to Defend Former ISKCON Priest in Sedition Case
Chinmoy Krishna Das (File photo/@hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a high-profile legal battle, eleven Supreme Court lawyers, guided by advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, are set to defend former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at his bail hearing on Thursday, The Daily Star reports. The case follows sedition charges tied to allegations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag.

Speaking confidentially to The Daily Star, Bhattacharjee expressed, "We have mobilised under Ainjibi Oikya Parishad to ensure Chinmoy's representation in court for his bail hearing. I have received the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy and, given my affiliations with both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar associations, I'm authorised to present his case without needing further local backing." The bail hearing comes after a Chittagong court scheduled it for January 2, following a previous adjournment due to the absence of Chinmoy's legal representation.

The charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das arose after an alleged incident in Chittagong on October 25, where he reportedly raised a saffron flag above the national flag of Bangladesh. His subsequent arrest on November 25 incited protests that escalated into violent clashes with law enforcement on November 27, resulting in a lawyer's death and further arrests. ISKCON Kolkata confirmed the detention of two monks who were visiting Chinmoy in custody, alongside allegations of vandalism at an ISKCON center in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the rising violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its worry over the hostile climate in Bangladesh, highlighting its consistent advocacy for minority safety in discussions with Dhaka. In December 2024, former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri addressed these concerns in an open letter, pressing for robust laws and safeguarding mechanisms for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025