Suhas Subramanyam Makes History as First South Asian Congressman from Virginia

Suhas Subramanyam was sworn into the 119th Congress, becoming the first Indian-American and South Asian to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District. His historic win symbolizes progress for South Asian representation on the East Coast. Subramanyam emphasizes bipartisan collaboration, continuing his legislative successes in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:10 IST
Suhas Subramanyam sworn into US Congress (Photo: @RepSuhas). Image Credit: ANI
Suhas Subramanyam took the oath of office on Friday, officially joining the 119th Congress as the first Indian-American and South Asian to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District. His historic swearing-in marks a significant milestone for both Virginia and the broader East Coast region, highlighting the growing diversity within the U.S. Congress.

Subramanyam's journey to Capitol Hill is a deeply personal one. His mother, who immigrated via Dulles Airport, watched proudly as her son placed his hand on the Bhagavad Gita during the ceremony. Reflecting on the moment, Subramanyam remarked on the promise of America, expressing honor as the district's representative and confidence that others will follow his path.

Recognizing this achievement, Congressman Ami Bera noted the increasing presence of Indian Americans in Congress, reminiscing about being the sole Indian American member upon his election twelve years ago. Bera's comments underscore the growing influence of South Asians in U.S. politics.

Prior to joining Congress, Subramanyam was a Policy Advisor to President Barack Obama and served in the Virginia General Assembly, where he championed significant bipartisan legislation. His focus now is on tangible results for his constituents, drawing on his background as a public servant and volunteer firefighter. Subramanyam lives in Ashburn, Virginia, with his wife and two daughters.

