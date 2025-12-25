Left Menu

Vajpayee's Legacy as a Pioneer of Good Governance

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar commemorated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an initiator of good governance. Speaking on Good Governance Day, Arlekar praised Vajpayee's impact on benefiting the common people and cited improved processes like expedited passport issuance as evidence of his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:05 IST
Vajpayee's Legacy as a Pioneer of Good Governance
Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar celebrated the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting his contributions to good governance in India. The tribute was delivered during Good Governance Day, a day marking Vajpayee's impact on promoting effective governance practices across the nation.

Governor Arlekar underscored Vajpayee's vision of ensuring that governance reaches the 'last man in the queue,' citing the simplification of bureaucracy as a significant achievement. For example, he noted the streamlined process of obtaining passports, which has dramatically reduced waiting times for citizens as a result of efficient governance.

The event also witnessed Arlekar extending Christmas greetings to all attendees, including officials from Lok Bhavan, further promoting goodwill and the values Vajpayee championed during his time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025