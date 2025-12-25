Vajpayee's Legacy as a Pioneer of Good Governance

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar celebrated the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting his contributions to good governance in India. The tribute was delivered during Good Governance Day, a day marking Vajpayee's impact on promoting effective governance practices across the nation.

Governor Arlekar underscored Vajpayee's vision of ensuring that governance reaches the 'last man in the queue,' citing the simplification of bureaucracy as a significant achievement. For example, he noted the streamlined process of obtaining passports, which has dramatically reduced waiting times for citizens as a result of efficient governance.

The event also witnessed Arlekar extending Christmas greetings to all attendees, including officials from Lok Bhavan, further promoting goodwill and the values Vajpayee championed during his time in office.

