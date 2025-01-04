Tragic Blaze Claims Eight Lives in Hebei Market

A tragic fire broke out in the Liguang market located in the Qiaoxi District of Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, resulting in eight fatalities and 15 injuries. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. local time, as reported by Al Jazeera through local media sources.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and medical responders, managed to extinguish the fire by 10:10 a.m. and all search and rescue operations concluded by midday. The injured victims are undergoing hospital treatment, with their conditions reportedly stable and non-life-threatening, according to Xinhua News Agency. Investigations into the fire's cause are currently underway.

Footage circulating on China's Weibo microblogging platform depicted massive plumes of dark smoke and soaring flames engulfing the market. Opened in 2011, the Liguang market largely attracts shoppers looking for cheaper alternatives to supermarket goods. This tragedy echoes a previous incident in July where a fire at a Zigong city shopping mall resulted in 16 deaths, as reported by VOA News citing state media.

