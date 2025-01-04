Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Eight Lives in Hebei Market

A devastating fire at Zhangjiakou City's Liguang market in Hebei, China, resulted in eight deaths and 15 injuries. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze, though its cause remains under investigation. The Liguang market is a bustling hub, attracting crowds due to its affordable goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:55 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Eight Lives in Hebei Market
Representative Image of fire in China (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A tragic fire broke out in the Liguang market located in the Qiaoxi District of Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, resulting in eight fatalities and 15 injuries. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. local time, as reported by Al Jazeera through local media sources.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and medical responders, managed to extinguish the fire by 10:10 a.m. and all search and rescue operations concluded by midday. The injured victims are undergoing hospital treatment, with their conditions reportedly stable and non-life-threatening, according to Xinhua News Agency. Investigations into the fire's cause are currently underway.

Footage circulating on China's Weibo microblogging platform depicted massive plumes of dark smoke and soaring flames engulfing the market. Opened in 2011, the Liguang market largely attracts shoppers looking for cheaper alternatives to supermarket goods. This tragedy echoes a previous incident in July where a fire at a Zigong city shopping mall resulted in 16 deaths, as reported by VOA News citing state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025