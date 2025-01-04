Left Menu

The Muslim Council Advocates for Braille Empowerment on World Braille Day

On World Braille Day, the Muslim Council of Elders emphasized Braille's critical role in empowering visually impaired individuals. The council urged the use of technology and AI to enhance Braille's benefits, highlighting Islam's compassion and support for these individuals, praising their achievements across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST
Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for visually impaired persons (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the leadership of Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has underscored the vital significance of Braille in connecting visually impaired individuals to a vast spectrum of knowledge and learning. This statement was made in honor of World Braille Day, celebrated each year on January 4. The Council stressed that Braille not only supports educational pursuits but also facilitates societal integration, allowing individuals to leverage their unique skills to benefit their communities and nations.

The Council called for the adaptation of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to amplify the advantages Braille offers. Such initiatives aim to encourage visually impaired individuals to actively participate in societal engagements. This approach aligns with Islam's compassionate stance towards people of determination, advocating for simplifying their daily challenges and securing their rightful societal roles. According to the Council, Islam honors these individuals, promising them rewards in this life and the hereafter.

The Council highlighted the remarkable determination and capabilities of many who have excelled in fields like philosophy, management, and the humanities. It noted that Islamic history is replete with inspiring examples of their contributions, exemplifying the power of inclusivity and perseverance in overcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

