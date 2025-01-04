The Muslim Council Advocates for Braille Empowerment on World Braille Day

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the leadership of Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has underscored the vital significance of Braille in connecting visually impaired individuals to a vast spectrum of knowledge and learning. This statement was made in honor of World Braille Day, celebrated each year on January 4. The Council stressed that Braille not only supports educational pursuits but also facilitates societal integration, allowing individuals to leverage their unique skills to benefit their communities and nations.

The Council called for the adaptation of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to amplify the advantages Braille offers. Such initiatives aim to encourage visually impaired individuals to actively participate in societal engagements. This approach aligns with Islam's compassionate stance towards people of determination, advocating for simplifying their daily challenges and securing their rightful societal roles. According to the Council, Islam honors these individuals, promising them rewards in this life and the hereafter.

The Council highlighted the remarkable determination and capabilities of many who have excelled in fields like philosophy, management, and the humanities. It noted that Islamic history is replete with inspiring examples of their contributions, exemplifying the power of inclusivity and perseverance in overcoming challenges.

